Mo Eats: From brisket to oysters, DT Maurice Hurst samples Northeast Ohio restaurants at Taste of the Browns

CLEVELAND — Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II loves food. He's a big guy in the trenches, after all. He also loves calling Northeast Ohio home. So, throughout the season, we'll take Hurst around Northeast Ohio hot spots to try some of the dishes that make them stand out. We're calling this Mo Eats.

Hurst got a true taste of Northeast Ohio recently at Taste of the Browns, a fundraising event held annually at the Browns' stadium.

Dozens of local restaurants brought out sample plates of their best dishes for attendees to enjoy, all inside Huntington Bank Field. The event is the largest major annual fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the region’s largest hunger relief organization, raising more than $4 million since 1999.

Hurst stayed comfortable with brisket sandwiches and ribs from Landmark Smokehouse and washed it down with a smoked cocktail from Fahrenheit. But he also pushed his limits with some food not typically on his menu, like tuna rolls from Sushi 86 and raw oysters from Blue Point Grille.

The event was all for a good cause but came with some good bites, too. It didn't hurt to have some friends along the way, like Hurst's fellow defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

