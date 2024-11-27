Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after explosive game against Steelers

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett impressed Thursday night in the Browns' big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with an explosive outing rushing the quarterback, and he's being acknowledged for it by the league.

Garrett has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL for his efforts Thursday night.

Under the primetime lights, Garrett notched three sacks, one was a forced fumble that was recovered by linebacker Winston Reid, against Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

After the game, Garrett's teammates had nothing but praise for the defensive end.

"He's one of one. He's a monster. I've never been around, never seen anybody do the type of stuff that he does," said linebacker Jordan Hicks. "So it's crazy how you look at it and it's expected of him to have those type of games on prime time. But you watch the film and he is dominating out there, so obviously great to have him on our side."

Similar sentiments were shared on the other side of the ball as well.

"Myles is a reigning defensive player of the year and he still has that ability and he has those flash games where if you're going to let him go one-on-one, he's going to win those matchups," said guard Joel Bitonio.

So far this season, Garrett has recorded 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and 28 total tackles.

Now, he gets his fourth career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award, which he also won in 2023, 2021 and 2020.