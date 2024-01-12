Myles Garrett named First Team All-Pro for third time in his career

CLEVELAND — The Associated Press announced its selection for All-Pro teams and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was named to the AP First Team All-Pro Team for the 2023 season on Friday.

This is the third time in Garrett's career that he has received the first-team honor, with a total of five All-Pro honors. He received first-team honors in 2020 and 2021 and second-team honors in 2018 and 2022.

After a toe injury caused him to vow to retire from the Pro Bowl, Garrett was selected for a fifth Pro Bowl appearance earlier this month.

Garrett has played in 15 games this season, leading the Browns with 14 sacks. He has 42 tackles recorded, 33 of which were solo tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one kick blocked.