Myles Garrett named Joe Thomas Award winner; co-winner with Joel Bitonio for team's 'Good Guy Award'

Matt Durisko/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before an NFL football game, Monday, January 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 12:25:57-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been named the Pro Football Writers of America’s (PFWA) Joe Thomas Award-Player of the Year for the second straight year. Garrett and offensive lineman Joel Bitonio were named co-winners of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli “Good Guy Award.”

The “Good Guy Award” is given each year to a player for their cooperation with media and for the way they carry themselves in the community and on the team. Bitonio has won this award three times, the most in the team's history. Garrett is a first-time honoree.

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) playa against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Garrett, who was selected to his third career Pro Bowl, set the Browns single-season sack record with 15 during the 2021 season.

Among his many on-the-field and off-the-field accomplishments, Garrett was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after recording a Browns single-game record 4.5 sacks.

Garrett is also the first player to win the Joe Thomas Award in consecutive seasons.

Joe Thomas Award - Player of the Year Winners:

  • 2001 LB Jamir Miller
  • 2002 RB William Green
  • 2003 LB Andra Davis
  • 2004 SS Robert Griffith
  • 2005 RB Reuben Droughns
  • 2006 LB Kamerion Wimbley
  • 2007 QB Derek Anderson
  • 2008 DL Shaun Rogers
  • 2009 KR Joshua Cribbs
  • 2010 RB Peyton Hillis
  • 2011 LB D’Qwell Jackson
  • 2012 K Phil Dawson
  • 2013 WR Josh Gordon
  • 2014 OL Joe Thomas
    2015 TE Gary Barnidge
  • 2016 OL Joe Thomas
  • 2017 RB Duke Johnson Jr.
  • 2018 QB Baker Mayfield
  • 2019 RB Nick Chubb
  • 2020 DE Myles Garrett
  • 2021 DE Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award’ Winners:

  • 2001 QB Tim Couch
  • 2002 DB Corey Fuller
  • 2003 OL Shaun O’Hara
  • 2004 DB Daylon McCutcheon
  • 2005 OL Jeff Faine
  • 2006 DB Brian Russell
  • 2007 K Phil Dawson
  • 2008 DB Brandon McDonald
  • 2009 LB David Bowens
  • 2010 OL Joe Thomas
  • 2011 DB Mike Adams
  • 2012 LB D’Qwell Jackson
  • 2013 OL Joe Thomas
  • 2014 QB Brian Hoyer
  • 2015 QB Josh McCown
  • 2016 LB Christian Kirksey
  • 2017 OL Joel Bitonio
  • 2018 OL Joel Bitonio
  • 2019 DL Sheldon Richardson
  • 2020 DL Larry Ogunjobi
  • 2021 OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett

