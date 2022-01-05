Myles Garrett named Joe Thomas Award winner; co-winner with Joel Bitonio for team's 'Good Guy Award'

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been named the Pro Football Writers of America’s (PFWA) Joe Thomas Award-Player of the Year for the second straight year. Garrett and offensive lineman Joel Bitonio were named co-winners of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli “Good Guy Award.”

The “Good Guy Award” is given each year to a player for their cooperation with media and for the way they carry themselves in the community and on the team. Bitonio has won this award three times, the most in the team's history. Garrett is a first-time honoree.

Ron Schwane/AP Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) playa against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Garrett, who was selected to his third career Pro Bowl, set the Browns single-season sack record with 15 during the 2021 season.

Among his many on-the-field and off-the-field accomplishments, Garrett was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after recording a Browns single-game record 4.5 sacks.

Garrett is also the first player to win the Joe Thomas Award in consecutive seasons.

Cleveland Browns PFWA

Joe Thomas Award - Player of the Year Winners:

2001 LB Jamir Miller

2002 RB William Green

2003 LB Andra Davis

2004 SS Robert Griffith

2005 RB Reuben Droughns

2006 LB Kamerion Wimbley

2007 QB Derek Anderson

2008 DL Shaun Rogers

2009 KR Joshua Cribbs

2010 RB Peyton Hillis

2011 LB D’Qwell Jackson

2012 K Phil Dawson

2013 WR Josh Gordon

2014 OL Joe Thomas

2015 TE Gary Barnidge

2015 TE Gary Barnidge 2016 OL Joe Thomas

2017 RB Duke Johnson Jr.

2018 QB Baker Mayfield

2019 RB Nick Chubb

2020 DE Myles Garrett

2021 DE Myles Garrett



Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award’ Winners:

2001 QB Tim Couch

2002 DB Corey Fuller

2003 OL Shaun O’Hara

2004 DB Daylon McCutcheon

2005 OL Jeff Faine

2006 DB Brian Russell

2007 K Phil Dawson

2008 DB Brandon McDonald

2009 LB David Bowens

2010 OL Joe Thomas

2011 DB Mike Adams

2012 LB D’Qwell Jackson

2013 OL Joe Thomas

2014 QB Brian Hoyer

2015 QB Josh McCown

2016 LB Christian Kirksey

2017 OL Joel Bitonio

2018 OL Joel Bitonio

2019 DL Sheldon Richardson

2020 DL Larry Ogunjobi

2021 OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.