Browns DE Myles Garrett hits major career milestone in game against Bengals

CINCINNATI — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has plenty of accolades to his name. On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, he added another—surpassing 100 career sacks.

Garrett entered the game with 99.5 career sacks, having notched 11 sacks this season. Near the end of the second quarter Sunday, Garrett broke through the Bengals offensive line and took down quarterback Joe Burrow.

The milestone stat came in Garrett's 115th career game. Garrett joins just four other players to have recorded 100 sacks in their first eight seasons, including Reggie White, DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen and TJ Watt.

Garrett is just the 45th player in NFL history to have 100 sacks since 1982.

He's the first player in NFL history to record 100 sacks before the age of 29.

Unfortunately, the individual accolades with the Browns down 14-0 to the Bengals. Cincinnati made it 17-0 at the end of the first half.

The Browns have just two games after Sunday's matchup before the 2024 season comes to an end. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year wants to see a plan from the Browns for the future of the franchise if they want to keep him racking up his sack count in orange and brown.

"Well, for me, I mean first of all I want to win. I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in position to win. I'm not trying to rebuild. I'm trying to win right now. I want that to be apparent, when the season's over and we have those discussions, I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something that I can see in the near future. Because that's all we want to do. I'm going to stay loyal to a team that showed loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me," Garrett said on Friday. "But we have to do, at the end of the day, what's best for us. So if we have that alignment where this is something that is still possible in the near future, winning, going deep in the playoffs, putting a great defense out there, having a time of possession, running-game offense. Getting all the guys back. I think that would really keep my mind at rest, keep me settled. Not just mine, a lot of the guys on the defense, the D-line, around the team, but we have to continue to take strides forward, not just as players, but from the top down."