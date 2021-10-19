Myles Garrett to ditch sleeveless look after second random drug test

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett announced that he will be ditching his sleeveless look after a second random drug test.

Garrett, who is known for wearing sleeves, didn't wear any against the Arizona Cardinals. On Tuesday, the defensive end tweeted that the league made him get a random drug test.

Again.

Earlier this season, Garrett didn't wear sleeves against the Minnesota Vikings. That's when he said he was given his first random drug test.

"I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a 'you got a random drug test in the morning,'" Garrett tweeted.

Unfortunately for Browns fans, and perhaps opponents, it looks like the sleeves will be back for the rest of the season.

RELATED: Browns star Myles Garrett honors late grandmother in latest mural at Playhouse Square

