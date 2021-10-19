Watch
SportsBrownsMyles Garrett

Actions

Myles Garrett to ditch sleeveless look after second random drug test

items.[0].image.alt
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cardinals Browns Football
Posted at 5:13 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 17:13:04-04

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett announced that he will be ditching his sleeveless look after a second random drug test.

Garrett, who is known for wearing sleeves, didn't wear any against the Arizona Cardinals. On Tuesday, the defensive end tweeted that the league made him get a random drug test.

Again.

Earlier this season, Garrett didn't wear sleeves against the Minnesota Vikings. That's when he said he was given his first random drug test.

"I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a 'you got a random drug test in the morning,'" Garrett tweeted.

Unfortunately for Browns fans, and perhaps opponents, it looks like the sleeves will be back for the rest of the season.

RELATED: Browns star Myles Garrett honors late grandmother in latest mural at Playhouse Square

