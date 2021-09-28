Browns star Myles Garrett honors late grandmother in latest mural at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett honored his late grandmother Juanita Garrett on Tuesday with the unveiling of a commissioned mural in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.

Randy Ziemnik | News 5 Cleveland. Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett commissioned local artist Lauren Pearce to create a mural honoring his late grandmother.

Garrett commissioned Cleveland artist Lauren Pearce, whose designs and artwork have appeared on other murals around the city, to create a piece that honored someone who he said was really important in his life.

The artwork mural features a woman next to a child. The piece is located in Playhouse Square, adorning the facade of the United Way of Greater Cleveland building on Euclid Avenue.

The commissioned mural is one of several murals created by Pearce, who has work displayed on the side of a building at the corner of East 36th Street and Euclid Avenue and near the Langston Hugh RTA Station in Cleveland, among other locations.

Garrett continues to prove that he is a force not just on the field but off it as well with his involvement in the community. He was honored as the Browns’ 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, which recognizes NFL players for their commitment to the community in addition to their on-field excellence.

His first commissioned mural, named “Cleveland is the Reason," was for the #VoicesofCLE public art project, which aims to provide a platform for expression and actions while amplifying voices and bringing public spaces to life in Downtown Cleveland.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance

Garrett collaborated with local artist Glen Infante to create a mural "inspired by Cleveland icons of sports, culture, and rock 'n' roll." It's located next to the Cleveland Visitors Center on Euclid Avenue.

Featured in the mural are famous Clevelanders in culture, sports and music—LeBron James, Machine Gun Kelly, Toni Morrison, Jim Brown, Jesse Owens and Tracy Chapman.

Gary Abrahamsen | News 5 Cleveland. Cleveland is the reason mural.

For the projects, Garrett collaborated with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Ingenuity Cleveland, Union Club Foundation, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Playhouse Square and the United Way of Greater Cleveland.

