Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry join Browns radio gameday team

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced their new gameday radio team for this upcoming season.

Nathan Zegura will be stepping into the booth with Jim Donovan as the color commentator, replacing Doug Dieken who retired after last season.

Zegura has been a sideline reporter for the Browns since 2014.

“It all still feels surreal to me,” Zegura said. “This is a dream come true. It’s amazing, and I get to go do it with the best play-by-play guy in the NFL, and that will make things a lot easier. I think I’ll be able to bring the fans some different perspectives with being in the numbers, having relationships with the coaches and players and hopefully just be a little accouterment to the great Jim Donovan. It’s a tremendous honor.”

The Browns announced that Jerod Cherry will be joining the team as a sideline reporter.

“I’m very excited to work with a great team of guys who are knowledgeable and know the game very well and do a great job of presenting it to bring the fans into the game,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great combination and a great mix of us all sharing perspectives. I’ve heard Jim and Nathan call games before — the first time they did it (in London) — and I was very impressed with how it came off. One of the key things to all of it is chemistry, and we’ve all worked together multiple times, so I really do feel as though we do have that chemistry.”

“We’re excited to move Nathan to the broadcast booth and Jerod will be an outstanding addition to the broadcast team as they join the revered and legendary voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan,” Browns Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. “We know this group will continue to provide Browns fans with an entertaining, informative broadcast filled with unique storylines and special insights every week that brings them even closer to the on-field action and the team they love."

This will be Donovan's 24th season in the booth.

“It really is a new era — and I’m very excited about it,” Donovan said. “I’m really happy for both guys because it’s a wonderful job, in both circumstances, to be a part of a team like the Browns and be a part of a radio team each and every week. I know both guys are going to enjoy that.

The crew will call their first game for the Browns’ first preseason game, which has yet to be announced, and can be heard all season long on the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network, ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 THE FAN WKRK and 98.5 WNCX.