NFL monitors Browns-Bills game ahead of major snowfall in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to head up to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday, but the weather in western New York could impact the game.

Buffalo is expected to get several feet of snow ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff.

The NFL released the following statement about the upcoming forecast:

“We continue to monitor the weather and have been in contact with both clubs. If anything changes we will let you know.”

Before you hit the road Saturday or Sunday, check up on the latest forecasts.

