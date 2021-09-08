Watch
NFLPA calls for daily COVID-19 testing for all players

Posted at 9:03 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 21:03:22-04

The NFL Players Association wants daily COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated players.

The league and the union agreed last week to update protocols so vaccinated players would be tested weekly instead of every 14 days as they were during training camp.

That's not enough, according to NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter.

The league most recently announced 93% of players are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated players are tested daily and face strict protocol requirements.

The league didn't immediately respond to a request for a response to Tretter's comments.

