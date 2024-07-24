Nick Chubb among players starting training camp on Browns' injured lists

BEREA, Ohio — Browns running back Nick Chubb is among a number of players working back from injury—and he's among several players starting training camp on injured lists.

As expected, the Browns placed Chubb on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list heading into training camp.

Chubb is ahead of schedule in his rehab from MCL and ACL surgery, back to squatting 500+ pounds in the weight room and running again.

While he's trending in the right direction, the Browns won't rush him through his recovery, hence starting him on the PUP list.

Additionally, the Browns placed safety D'Anthony Bell, offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the PUP list. Bell is dealing with a shin injury, Conklin and Wills are coming off of their respective season-ending knee injuries, and Tomlinson is dealing with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, running back Nyheim Hines and cornerback Greg Newsome have been placed on the non-football injury list to start camp.

Hines is working back from a season-ending ACL tear that he suffered in a jet ski accident. Hines was expecting to be ready at the start of training camp, but the running back may need some additional rehab time. Newsome is dealing with a hamstring injury.

While players placed on injured lists during the season are required to miss a set amount of time before returning to the roster, players placed on the PUP list in training camp remain on the active 90-man roster and can be activated at any time upon passing a physical.

The Browns are set to head down to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for their first training camp practice on Thursday.