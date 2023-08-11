No on-site betting yet for Cleveland Browns Stadium

CLEVELAND — The Browns kick off the preseason at home tonight with a match-up against the Washington Commanders. But fans looking to place any bets on the outcome won't be able to do so at any physical sportsbooks.

In August 2022, the team announced a partnership with Bally's Interactive to bring a Bally's-themed sports betting lounge to Cleveland Browns Stadium. And in March of this year, the Browns secured a license from the Casino Control Commission to open a physical sportsbook.

We checked with the Browns Friday and learned there aren't any on-site locations for betting at the stadium right now. The team's Chief Communications Officer Peter John-Batiste said there are plans to have a physical sports betting location in progress. That location may not end up at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

News 5 also checked with the Ohio Casino Control Commission. Director of Communications Jessica Frank said the Browns have active licenses for mobile and in-person betting, but they still have to satisfy some compliance requirements. While we don't know what requirements have yet to be satisfied, Frank said all entities have to "submit information on responsible gaming plans, house rules and required procedures, geolocation procedures, security/surveillance, identity verification and other areas to the Commission to ensure they meet all rules and regulations."

So if you want to place a bet on Friday's preseason game, you'll need to do so online.