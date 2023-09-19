No one likes injury. It's especially devastating when it's a player like Browns RB Nick Chubb.

PITTSBURGH — When Browns running back Nick Chubb went down on the field in the second quarter of the prime-time game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a hush fell over the crowd. It was immediately clear the injury was serious.

The knee he injured was the same knee he dislocated in college back in 2015 and had to have reconstructed after he tore his MCL, PCL and LCL. Chubb worked extremely hard to recover and did.

Players on the field quickly took a knee. The cart came out and Chubb was taken back to the locker rooms. A brief replay was shown inside Acrisure Stadium once. That was too many times. The injury itself looked gruesome, but seeing it happen to Chubb was somehow even more gutting.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that Chubb is expected to miss the season with his "significant knee injury."

Chubb is a workhorse dedicated to his craft. He doesn't speak much. He doesn't celebrate. He's often times expressionless. His neutral demeanor has carried over for years, and yet, he somehow instills a spark within the team and the fan base.

Without words, Chubb is able to be a leader of the team. He does it by example.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is a fan of all of his players, of course. But Stefanski doesn't usually like to single out any one player, even after strong performances. Yet, he always sings Chubb's praises. If you ask Stefanski who his favorite player is, the answer is always Nick Chubb. He's said on more than one occasion he'd love a team with "53 Nick Chubbs."

That admiration for Chubb extends to all of his coaches. Running backs coach Stump Mitchell praises Chubb every chance he gets. Defensively, coaches rave about getting to go against Chubb, usually choosing the phrase "iron sharpens iron." His teammates love playing with him, knowing that he will always give his all—in meeting rooms, in practice and in games.

Chubb makes his team better. He opens the offense with explosive runs and nasty stiff arms. Even when opposing teams load the box, it seems to only be a matter of time before Chubb wears them down and starts breaking through the line.

Each and every year, Chubb is the Browns' Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee, given annually to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. He gets that nomination every year because he is the epitome of sportsmanship.

So when Chubb suffered the injury Monday, is was no surprise to see the sports world react so strongly.

Other NFL stars like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffery and Kyler Murray took to social media to show support for Chubb after the injury.

Prayers for Nick Chubb🙏🏾 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) September 19, 2023

NBA stars like LeBron James and Darius Garland also showed love to Chubb. There seemed to be a far-reaching desire to support the Browns running back.

DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2023

Across Cleveland, more support rolled in for Chubb, from fans to city leaders like Mayor Justin Bibb, the encouragement for the running back.

The city is praying for Nick Chubb tonight. We stand with you brother 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) September 19, 2023

Chubb's dedication to his craft is something that every athlete respects and reveres. That's because he's a pro's pro. He works hard and it translates to his production. He proves what hard work can do.

His passion for the game is something that every fan appreciates. On any given Sunday, Monday or Thursday, fans can count on Chubb to be a stalwart player on the field. He's easy to root for because he's all about football all the time.

Every injury is unfortunate, they're the worst part of sports. But when they happen to a player like Nick Chubb, who is beloved by fans, players and coaches—in his sport and beyond—it feels, perhaps, a little more devastating.

Which is why there's so much desire to see Chubb recover quickly from this injury and get back to being the force that he is.