Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Los Angeles Rams

CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham became a free agent for the first time in his career after clearing waivers on Tuesday following his release from the Browns.

He signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. The rest of the details of his deal are unknown at this time.

Beckham will be joining a team with a high-powered offense in quarterback Matthew Stafford and fellow wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

Will it work?

Former Rams player and current Browns safety John Johnson III said he doesn't know how Beckham will fit into the LA offense.

"I just feel like they had a good thing going, like a complete offense. I don't know, from being in L.A. I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game—it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp. And obviously Odell is a big name, he's going to want that attention as well so it's going to be interesting," Johnson said. "But right off the bat I'm like, I wouldn't really want to go there if I were him but we'll see how it goes and I wish him the best."

Johnson said that while they'll have some things to figure out with Beckham fitting in with the offense, he does think that Rams head coach Sean McVay will be able to get him the ball and find a role for him.

"They're going to find a way to get him the ball, they're definitely going to do that. Matt Stafford is one of the best doing it right now. They have an electric offense, they're fun to watch so it'll be interesting. I'm going to be tuned in and see how it goes but that's a good situation to go to if you're a wide receiver, I know that."

The Browns are not scheduled to face the Rams this season. The only way the two teams would face off this season is if the Rams and Browns both made it to the Super Bowl.

On Friday, the Browns announced their decision to release Beckham following a tumultuous week sparked by his father posting a video to Instagram of times when Beckham was open and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not throw to him. At no point last week did Beckham reach out to Mayfield or head coach Kevin Stefanski to talk.

Regarding the decision to release him, Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said last week, “After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

