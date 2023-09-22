'Passion's been on another level': Browns defense, among top in NFL, looks to continue dominance vs Titans

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns' defense has shined in the first two games of the season—so much so that they're ranked among the top in the league to kick the year off. That's something the defensive unit looks to continue with the Titans headed to town, and as the offense continues the work to find a groove.

Cleveland is among just three teams, the Cowboys and Saints included, that have allowed just one touchdown drive through the first two games. The Browns are tied for second lowest in passing yards allowed (267) and third in rushing yards allowed (130). They've allowed the second-fewest points (29) in the first two games. Overall, the Browns' defense is ranked second in the NFL in total defense.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's scheme centralizes the defensive line as disruptors, unleashing them to wreak chaos on opposing offenses. When the defense is operating the way it should be, which it has so far, the pressure the line puts on the quarterback by collapsing the pocket from as many places as possible, it forces them to ditch the ball. From there, the corners and safeties play cleanup, or on a run play, the linebackers try to shut down the game on the ground.

When the defensive line is playing strong, the impact of that front trickles through all levels of the defensive unit. Cornerback coach Brandon Lynch credits his group's success to that of the defensive line through the first two games.

"We’re led by the engine of our team, which is our D-Line. And the reason why I start with them, we’re just a product of those guys doing a really, really good job for us, affecting throws, and it helps us get in [a] really good position," Lynch said. "So I think that with the group, our toughness, our effort, our passion has really been on display. Those are things that we emphasize on defense, and the guys have been doing a really good job executing."

With the Titans up next, the Browns are hoping to continue that dominance.

"Keep playing at this level of RPM. Still keeping the energy high, the swagger, which we've been playing with and the passion's been on another level," said defensive end Myles Garrett. "I think we keep on playing at this level, offensively it's going to get going regardless, and they don't have to be world beaters every Sunday, and neither do we. But as long as we do what we need to win, that's all that matters.”

In the first two games, the Browns defense has notched nine sacks, a fumble and an interception. Forcing turnovers, preventing third-down conversations at an 80% success rate and only giving up 15 total first downs while the offense has stacked up 41 has given the Browns defense a strong foundation to start the year upon.

As the offense continues working to find their groove and "get on the same page," the strong defense is keeping the other side of the ball motivated.

"It's a team game. It's all three phases of the game, and I feel like we all got to do a better job of excelling and making that flow. And that's definitely our plan," said wide receiver Elijah Moore.

And the team is optimistic about a continued success on Sunday.

"I think it’s been impressive to date just the first two weeks, and it takes all eleven guys like we say. So I think I’ve seen the secondary take the bit and play sound football, play with great technique, but so much of defensive football is playing with reckless abandon and running to the football and playing physical and playing with each other, and I think you see examples of that now. We have to continue to do it, but it’s been a good start," said head coach Kevin Stefanski.