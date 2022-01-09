Watch
Photos: Cleveland Browns win season finale against Cincinnati Bengals, 21-16

The Cleveland Browns won their final game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals Browns Football
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press
Kevin Stefanski, Case Keenum
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, talks with quarterback Case Keenum during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press
Bengals Browns Football
Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press
Bengals Browns Football
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)Photo by: Associated Press
Bengals Browns Football
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press
Bengals Browns Football
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press
Bengals Browns Football
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) is forced out of bounds by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Austin Calitro (48) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press
Bengals Browns Football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press
Michael Thomas, Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) tries to break a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Michael Thomas (31) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press
Demetric Felton, Clay Johnston
Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press
Anthony Schwartz, Demetric Felton
Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) celebrates with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) after Felton scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press
Jacob Phillips
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips celebrates sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)Photo by: Associated Press

