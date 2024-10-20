Watch Now
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaves field with finger injury in game against Bengals

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) scrambles in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has left the game against the Bengals with a finger injury.

Thompson-Robinson started the second half after Deshaun Watson was carted off the field with an Achilles injury moments before the first half ended.

After being inactive and serving as backup throughout this season, Thompson-Robinson was elevated to QB 2 for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The team's emergency QB, Jameis Winston, has been elevated and will finish the game.

