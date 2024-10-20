QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaves field with finger injury in game against Bengals

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has left the game against the Bengals with a finger injury.

Thompson-Robinson started the second half after Deshaun Watson was carted off the field with an Achilles injury moments before the first half ended.

After being inactive and serving as backup throughout this season, Thompson-Robinson was elevated to QB 2 for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The team's emergency QB, Jameis Winston, has been elevated and will finish the game.