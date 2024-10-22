REPORT: Cleveland Browns sign Bailey Zappe off Chiefs practice squad

After an Achilles rupture, which has sidelined Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season, Cleveland has signed quarterback Bailey Zappe off the Chiefs practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Zappe was a member of the New England Patriots before signing with the Chiefs practice squad.

Browns players were not happy with fans after they cheered for Watson when he fell to the ground with the non-contact injury that ended his season.

'I am very upset with the reaction'

After Browns backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the field with a finger injury during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team ran low on quarterbacks.

Third-string quarterback Jamies Winston stepped up for the team on Sunday, but it is unknown who will start this upcoming week against the Baltimore Ravens.