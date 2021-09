Return trip: Browns' Stefanski heads 'home' to face Vikings

CLEVELAND — Kevin Stefanski is going back to his coaching roots.

The Browns coach will return Sunday to Minnesota, where he began his career as an administrative assistant in 2005.

Stefanski worked his way up the coaching ladder with the Vikings, ultimately becoming their offensive coordinator before the Browns signed him after the 2019 season.

In his first year with Cleveland, Stefanski led the Browns back to the playoffs and was AP Coach of the Year.

He's happy how things turned out and is trying to downplay his homecoming this week.