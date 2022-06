HOUSTON — Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career that included five Super Bowl titles.

Crennel, spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans.

He was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2014-16 and assistant head coach from 2017-19.

In 2020 he was the associate head coach before becoming the interim head coach after coach Bill O’Brien was fired after just four games.