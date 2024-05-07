Run game, return game, Rock & Roll HOF: Get to know new Browns RB Nyheim Hines in exclusive 1-on-1 interview

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their roster through the draft and free agency this offseason, bringing in a number of new weapons, hoping to advance them in their ultimate goal of bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Cleveland. Among those additions was running back Nyheim Hines.

Hines is entering his seventh year in the NFL, having proved himself to be both an explosive offensive weapon and return specialist. News 5's Camryn Justice sat down with Hines in a 1-on-1 interview, discussing his role with the Browns, his excitement for the season, and him as a person, not just a player.

The text of this interview was edited for clarity and length.

Camryn Justice: Welcome to Cleveland. Nyheim, what has been your experience? You've just gotten here; how's it been so far?

Nyheim Hines: It's been cool. I've been working at the facility. I love the guys. Great locker room. Played against a lot of them, being around for seven years now. Met a lot of them, played against a lot of them. So it's been really, really cool. I've been here for about three weeks now. Went to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Getting immersed in the culture, learning a lot about things and just learning a lot about the city.

CJ: What was that moment like for you when you realized Cleveland wants me here, and I'm going to go be a Cleveland Brown?

NH: Honestly, it was a great day. A day I wasn't expecting so soon, and I thank the Lord for it. Very, very appreciative to the Cleveland Browns for this opportunity. I got released for the first time in my seven-year career from Buffalo and kind of down, obviously, surgery sucks and rehabbing and all that is already tough. So then it's like ‘dang.’ Just that happens and getting released—so it's just like, things just keep happening and just praying to the Lord, talking to family and all that and they were just like just keep working hard, things will turn around. And that's kind of what happened here.

My agent told me Cleveland had reached out, talked to some other teams. Cleveland was the first place I visited. I came here, It was a perfect fit. Saw some familiar faces—Duce Staley, the running backs coach, he worked me out when he was at the Eagles for my Pro Day. So he actually ran my Pro Day, got to know him really well, talked to him a lot in the process and someday I hoped he would coach me so that would be really cool. I really liked him in the process. [OC] Ken Dorsey, obviously from Buffalo, familiar face and then my man [STC] Bubba [Ventrone], him and I had a really good time together in Indy for five years when I was a returner there. So really excited for those people who already knew me and stood on the table for me to get here because, obviously, Andrew Berry doesn't know me, so to have those people here to help and speak so highly of my character and how hard I work means a lot. So I thanked those three guys too face to face for standing on the table for me.

CJ: Football-wise, you obviously have those familiar faces that have worked with you and I know you're familiar with this roster. For you, what excites you the most about coming on to this team and this roster and what you think you'll be able to provide the Cleveland Browns?

NH: Oh man, what am I excited about the most? First of all, I played Cleveland, I played you guys plenty of times. Had a joint practice with you guys, played against y'all, fought y'all. I know what type I know what type of division this is. AFC North is a great division, the best division in football. And honestly, the first thing that excites me is Deshaun [Watson]. I've been playing against Deshaun since 2015. Actually had some heartbreaking losses against Clemson, played against him for five years in Houston. And I always said to people, ‘Deshaun is the one player I've seen—him and Lamar Jackson, and I haven't played Lamar as much, but I played Deshaun every year for like six-seven-eight years—so he's one person I've seen who's gotten better every year. Even the last year [In Houston] without DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, he's still throwing for 4,000 yards.

And then knowing he's here, playing with [Nick] Chubb, a great guy to learn from, knowing Deuce is here, knowing these familiar faces. Knowing Coop’s [Amari Cooper] here, haven't met him yet, but [David] Njoku, we have a great offense. And then personally, as a returner too, we have the number one defense in the league so I have some punt return opportunities. Hopefully more punt return opportunities than kick return opportunities even though I do like the new rule, don't want people to score. But just playing with that good defense. Myles Garrett, there's Denzel [Ward], there's so many, there's so many polarizing and great players on this team when you get here, no matter what side of the ball you're on, you're like, ‘Ok, we're going to be good here.’

CJ: From afar, you've seen what Cleveland has been doing these past couple of years. Do you think that this—with your addition and the other additions in free agency, and then in this recent draft—where do you feel the Browns can go this year?

NH: The sky's the limit. I mean, let's talk about winning our division first. We’ve got to win the AFC North and then let's host a playoff game. I know we traveled to the Wild Card last year. And that's from there, you go from there. But let's start with winning the North.

I know with the addition of me, I know I returned the ball well, and I've heard the return specialist thing, I feel like it's kind of disrespectful, I’m not really a return specialist. I don't know how many return specialists have had over 230 catches in five seasons of football. I've been a really good offensive player. By the time in Buffalo, I got traded, had to learn the offense, so I didn't have as many chances on offense so people just kind of remember me from returns and only playing 10 games. I didn't have an opportunity to show what I could do on offense, but people must have forgot how I was in Indy. So, I look forward to reminding people of that because I am not a return specialist—but, I do also look forward to helping in the return game because I do know I can be and will be one of the best when I get back. And I feel like the numbers have showed I'm one of the best and I’d like to come out here and prove it.

CJ: I was going to ask you about that. I saw you responded to somebody who said, ‘Yeah, the Browns got a good return specialist’ You said ‘I'm an offensive weapon too.’

NH: No, my nickname's Nyghtmare for a reason. That's all I'll say. I can do it all. I can run in between the tackles. I'm not Nick Chubb up or anything. I’m not saying that, but I can get the job done. I can run between the tackles. I’m known for my pass-catching ability. You can line me up in the slot, line me up out wide, I'm reliable out there. In Indy, I was probably one of the best receivers targeted on third down. I'll move the chains for you and that's really what I do. I'm going to move the chains for you guys no matter how it's going to come. If it's a big play in returns, if it's a third down play, I got to move the chains in between the tackles, I'm going to break one eventually. And at the end of the day, I'm going to do what I'm asked to and be a great teammate and block and do things that you guys may not notice, but that will help us win this AFC North.

CJ: Now you're here and you've got Nick Chubb and we've talked about just what Jerome Ford has been able to do here.

NH: Exactly, he's been playing. It's hard to be a one-two punch. Been a part of one with Jonathan Taylor. But I mean, we have some good guys here in Pierre [Strong Jr.] and John Kelly. I played with D’Onta Foreman in Indy, I know John Kelly, came out with him. We’ve got some really good running backs that people aren't mentioning. Even when I got here, I didn't even know John Kelly was here and I was like, ‘Oh wow, I haven't seen you since like 2019. What's up?’ So we have a lot of sleepers on this team that may not be household names, even in the running backs room or the receivers room or wherever position that I know are dogs, but they're not household names yet. And when they have an opportunity or if they get one just like myself, they can become one.

CJ: We talk about how the Browns have been expanding the roster in terms of just the passing game with Deshaun hoping to open him up, but it's bigger than that. And you know that—

NH: That’s one of the reasons I'm here, to help with that.

CJ: So, where do you think that this offense can go? You know Ken Dorsey and you know kind of what the Browns were doing before. How do you see this offense playing out with a full season hopefully of Deshaun Watson, with the offensive weapons they've brought in, the receivers and now the addition of you and the run game, how do you see that kind of marrying in together?

NH: I think that's what Ken Dorsey is here for. In Buffalo, prolific pass offense and I think it's going to be a nightmare. Obviously, you know how the run game is, the run game here is one of the best in the league. Chubb, Kareem [Hunt], Jerome, whoever you put back there is going to have a good time. Coach Kevin's [Stefanski], he calls great plays. But I think with the addition of all the weapons, Ken Dorsey, myself—shoot Njoku, Coop, I think it's going to be more vertical. I think we're going to have explosive plays. I think that's what—obviously having the number one defense in the league last year, okay so we're thinking, ‘How do we get to the Super Bowl? How do we win the AFC North?’ We got the number-one defense in the league. We just got to get better on offense—not that offense is bad, but we're not number one. So let's try to be number one and number one if that's possible and attainable. And I think that just has to come with making more explosive plays, obviously getting the run game, getting the play-action pass. But then just after that, they brought here guys like myself, [Jerry] Jeudy, we have other guys here like Elijah [Moore], some great players who can just make somebody miss. So that's what we’ve got to do.

CJ: All right, we know football now, we've talked that. Got to get to know you, though. So, what's the first thing that Cleveland Browns fans should know about Nyheim Hines?

NH: Okay, so the first thing about me, I guess my roots; I'll never forget where I came from. I'm from Raleigh, North Carolina—went to Garner High School, so I’ll say Garner. I do this for my family. My mother has muscular dystrophy. It's a neuromuscular disease, so there's no cure for it, so basically your muscles degenerate, so that's one of the reasons I wear a green mouthpiece. I have a twin sister, Nyah. She's the reason I went to NC State. I had over 40 offers to go play college football and run track. I wanted to run track with her, went to NC State. [Have a] great father, Darren, was my coach my whole life and he's one of my GOATs, not saying the other two aren't great. Nyah kept me out of a lot of things and being the twin sister in college and living right beside her and above her, just going there was great. But my dad coached me, instilled a lot of things in me.

And I guess that's where I start. I'm from Garner. Love sweet tea, love Bojangles. I'm going to drive to Canton whenever I want Bojangles. I'm happy it's here. And that's really where I start at.

CJ: We just got a Bojangles and I think I might have been among the most excited to get it.

NH: It’s Bo-Time! And we have Cane's here? Like, I was like, wow! Cleveland has Sheetz? It kind of reminds me of home.

CJ: A little bit like home?

NH: It’s an eight-hour drive. I drove up here. All the late-night snacks we used to eat before we actually had real jobs in school and high school. I was like, getting the pizza, the smoothies and all that was cool. But that's the one thing I like about here. I've been in Indy and Buffalo, which is, I guess Cleveland's in the middle. So I just love I-90 and I-70. But that's the one thing I said. I was like, ‘dang, and you guys have a Waffle House?’ I'm like, you know what? It's a nice place. It's a different place. Nice downtown, nice looking city and it kind of reminds me of home a little bit. So even when I miss home a little bit, I'll probably just go to Bojangles or maybe eat Waffle House on a cheat day on Monday or Tuesday. Probably not Thursday or Friday. But it's good to see that.

CJ: It's an underrated city. So tell me about you. When you're not studying your playbook, when you're not prepping for a game or even just these off-season workouts, what can we find you doing?

NH: Let’s see, been working on getting my real estate license. About to have one in one state and working on another state. And what do I do in my free time? Oh, music. I love music. I’ve played the drums most of my life; my uncle taught me how to play the drums. Played the saxophone through middle school and high school. Can still pick it up and play it now. And honestly, lately, I've been playing guitar. So, if you go on my Instagram, you'll see some of my videos. I'm not really active on social media. I wish I was more sometimes. But I'll post a time or two. But that's what I do. And then I've been playing Rock Band a lot. So I don't know what happened. Somebody convinced me to buy Rock Band maybe two or three years ago then I think right around 2022 I just started playing a lot. I've been really good at it. I might actually start streaming it.

But one thing about me is I'm a community service guy. With my mom having muscular dystrophy, I'm a national spokesperson for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This is my fourth year running. So you guys will see me, there's commercials of me on TV. You guys will see me posting from my social media platform, trying to find a cause and help find a cure. And just with that, I hope to bring a ticket block here called Hines’ Heroes. So, our families with muscular dystrophy watching, I’d love to meet you guys. In Indy used to, I think it was 10 or 15 seats, I think I moved up to 15 my last year. We pay for the food. I'd meet the families each week. So that's something I want to do.

And then the last thing, I guess in the community with the Rock Band, back to that, I want to have a Rock Band night, so I'll probably have one in Raleigh. But a lot of people, shoot, if you're like 40 years old or down, you've played Guitar Hero at some point in your life. I have Rock Band 4. So definitely going to probably try to rent a place out. I'm probably going to do it in the summer in my hometown and then bring it up here and do one year. So, all the Guitar Hero players and Rock Band players, hopefully we'll get to play together.

CJ: That’s pretty cool.

NH: I actually had it scheduled in Buffalo and then I tore my ACL, so we canceled it.

CJ: You’ve got to get it done now. You're in the city of rock and roll.

NH: It's amazing. It's like everything happens for a reason. And actually going to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was amazing. I aspire to be as good on the guitar as that.

CJ: If you had a walk-up song, what would it be?

NH: I want to say a Lil Uzi [Vert] song. Lil Uzi makes me dance. This is hard. “I Don’t Care” by Fall Out Boy.

CJ: Who are your influences?

NH: So obviously, I love hip hop. I love my hip hop, but obviously playing the guitar, been listening to a lot of rock music. My favorite band right now is Fall Out Boy, they're from Chicago, far away. I hope you guys don't hate me for that. But I love Fall Out Boy. Been a big fan of them forever. Shoot, who else? Paramore. Big Paramore fan. Love Paramore, I've learned a couple of Paramore songs. Learned my first Fall Out Boy song last week and my second one this week. So I'm getting some good bands. Lincoln Park. If you're new to guitar, there are easy songs to learn and who doesn't love Chester [Bennington] screaming? Good songs. Evanescence. But I really start there—and Jimmy Eat World, they actually shouted me out on Twitter.

CJ: I saw that.

NH: That was actually cool. Shout out. I love Jim Adkins, their lead singer and guitarist. If I could just rock out like him and sing like how he does, amazing. But I love Jimmy Eat World too. I've seen them play live once and it was my first rock concert ever. I saw them with Fall Out Boy. So that was really a great experience…Arctic Monkeys is my second favorite band, I'd say Arctic Monkeys. So if I had to rank it in order, I mean, I love Paramore, I love Haley [Williams], but I would probably say Fall Out Boy, Arctic Monkeys, probably Jimmy Eat World.

But Arctic Monkeys, I have a telecaster because of Alex Turner—and Prince. My mom loved both those guys. First guitar I had was a Fender Telecaster. So that's where it kind of starts.

CJ: You just named some of my favorite bands.

NH: I didn't go to a rock concert until this year. Actually, I went to the Fall Out Boy Tour. I went and sat away from people in the box seats, sat down, didn't have to walk far. But that was the coolest experience ever watching Jimmy Eat World. I kind of forgot about them, then they played The Middle and I heard the [guitar riff], so it was the best ever and I got to think and I'm like, ‘Dang, I wish I would have saw Lincoln Park before Chester passed. So, hopefully throughout my life, I'll have some work to even see the Foo Fighters love Dave Grohl, great guy, great player. Obviously played Rock Band my whole life, I've listened to rock music, but just with the influence of me playing guitar, I've gotten more into it and I aspired to hopefully play the guitar, maybe on the stage one day, maybe I'll be a rock star when I'm done.

CJ: Listen, they have shows at the Rock Hall. In the summer, they do live music outside on a stage and they do local artists. I'm just saying, maybe you could be the local artist.

NH: Oh my goodness, oh no, no. I could play some good things, learned some scales. I could play some good covers, but I'm not there yet. Going to have to play like five, 10 years to get that good.

CJ: We’ll give you some time.

NH: Check me when I retire, though. When I retire, I want to become an analyst to get my foot in the game, do that and be really successful at that. Then whenever I can get a hold of that and find time, then maybe. Maybe when I'm 35, maybe 10 years.

I’m a drummer, I want to be a rock star, maybe, but I want to be an analyst first and just want to be an entrepreneur after that. Have some real estate now, getting into the real estate game, getting my licenses and hopefully own a business one day, maybe a Bojangles. I know we talked about that. Bojangles, I'm here. But yeah, I have a very, very adventurous mind and I want to play football, but I don't want to be known being a football player. I would like to build my brand and build myself as a person and hopefully change future generations of my family.

That's why I'm appreciative of the Cleveland Browns, that's the one thing that I've just honestly learned from my surgery is I've really honestly never been hurt. I've missed six games in my entire life, including the 2022 game after the concussion. That was the first time, that was the first practice and game I missed after five years in the NFL. So, between elementary school and college, I missed five games in my whole life. Then I'm missing the whole season and just thinking about football and all it's done for me and honestly, it's changed my life. I've met people in places. I would have never been without this sport.

CJ: Going back a little bit to football, how's the healing? How's the rehab going? How's everything like that?

NH: Oh, any person who's torn their ACL or had any knee injury, they know it's been rough, been tough—but tough times don't last, tough people do. We're making good strides. I like to think we're going to be good to go by camp. I had surgery in August, so a year would be camp. So, I like to think we're making good strides, but the first two or three months were hard. Oh, man, they were hard.

It just comes with the surgery. Your leg swells up, you can't bend it. So learning how to bend it, training the body how to run again, been running so that's a good start. And I'm thankful for all the small victories and that's one thing you've learned with this. You can't just be like, ‘Hey, when are you going to run?’ People are like, ‘Oh, when are you going to run?’ I’m like, ‘I'm a month out, I can't even walk yet.’ So, learning how to walk again, learning how to jog, learning how to even—can't even dance like I want to yet. So, every victory I've had has been, I've been thankful for.

CJ: Making strides though.

NH: We're making great strides. I think we'll be ready to go by camp…By August, I should be ready.

CJ: Will you be there for spring activities?

NH: Oh yeah, I'm here right now. I'm there every day. I sit in meetings, I'm learning the playbook. They quiz me like they quiz everybody else, learning everything. I'm a part of the team. I got here a week early to get accustomed to my environment. I've been working with our head trainer, Joe [Sheehan]. I call him Big Joe. He's been around the business for a long time, I know I'm in good hands. And shoot, since I've been here the last three weeks he’s seen great improvement with strength and everything. So got us a great staff, great coaches and great players. So, Cleveland is probably the place for me.

CJ: What were your thoughts before you had experienced what Cleveland has to offer and what has changed about it now that you're here.

NH: If you want me to be honest, I'm from Raleigh. I don't know anything much about the Midwest. I don't know much about Cleveland…but I did keep up with Cleveland a lot because of LeBron [James]. Actually when I signed with Cleveland, everybody would say, ‘Hey, congratulations.’ I was like, ‘CLEVELAND THIS IS FOR YOU!’ Obviously always rooted for the Cavs. I know nothing about the city, but because LeBron, I rooted for them, even when he left. And you guys have Donovan Mitchell now. I like Donovan. I watched him on his last team. So you guys have some good players. But the Cavs, LeBron’s legacy will always be here. He's from Akron, I have a good friend from Akron now that I played with [Paris Campbell]. So I've been learning a lot about the city but I, I didn't know much about it…it's a really cool place.

CJ: What's the most important thing that Browns fans should know about you?

NH: I think humbleness, I'll never forget where I came from. I'm always going to be thankful, I'm going to work hard even through success and good times, you still got to work hard. I heard Mike Tyson say the best quote, and he said, ‘Sometimes the Lord will give you everything you want but he's testing you to see if you can handle it.’ So, I think the one thing that you guys should know about me is I won't take any opportunity for granted. I'm going to come in here and work hard every day.

Shoot, the NFL average is under two years now. I've been here seven years. Each year you're in the NFL, you understand how precious time is. Our life is like dog years. So you guys are going to get a guy who wants to win. I'm going to do anything it takes. If it's blocking or doing things I'm not normally asked to do, I'm going to work hard at it. I'm going to go out there. You guys are going to see me be a good teammate. I'm going to be out there in the community with you guys. I'm going to make sure that I make not only this team, but this city a better place with my hands when I can, I'll make sure I'm out there in the community and work hard for you guys. I was serious when I said Nyghtmare reporting for duty, we're about to go to work.

CJ: Why should we be excited for the Cleveland Browns in 2024?

NH: Were you guys not excited in 2023? I know we started off a little bit different, things were up in the air, but look how the end result happened. We made it to the playoffs. Now we know we can do it, so let's take that next step. Let's win the division. Let's keep everybody healthy. We had a lot of injuries last year—I'm coming back from injury myself. Let's get everybody healthy. Let's not fight the injury bug this year and we saw what we could do last year. Shoot, I watched Amari Cooper have [265] yards in one game. That's remarkable. I've seen a lot of Nick Chub having incredible runs. We have more guys who can make more incredible plays like that for you, including myself. What is there not to be excited about?

CJ: Well, welcome to Cleveland. We're excited to have you and we're excited to see you on the field.

NH: Thank you for having me.