Sacked: Mayfield waits as Browns look to trade unwanted QB

Baker Mayfield
David Richard/AP
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. With Deshaun Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland's franchise QB, Mayfield, who requested a trade last week after feeling betrayed by the Browns, is leaving. When and where he's going is still to be determined. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Baker Mayfield
Posted at 9:08 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 21:08:29-04

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield was once the No. 1 overall pick.

He’s not anyone’s choice at the moment.

Mayfield is a quarterback without a team.

Cleveland’s starter the past four seasons, Mayfield lost his job last week when the Browns pulled off a trade that shook the NFL by acquiring Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler in Houston accused of sexual assault by 22 women.

With Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland’s franchise QB, Mayfield is leaving.

The Browns will trade him at some point, but there's not much of a market for the 26-year-old at the moment.

He is due to make $18.8 million next season.

His contract makes it nearly impossible for the Browns to find a trade partner.

