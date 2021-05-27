Watch
Safety Delpit eager to make up for lost time with Browns

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit.
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 26, 2021
BEREA, Ohio — Rookie safety Grant Delpit experienced mixed emotions during the Cleveland Browns' breakthrough 2020 season.

The second-round pick from LSU was under contract, but didn't feel like he was part of the team after rupturing his right Achilles during training camp.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder plans to make up for lost time and be on the field when the Browns hold their first practice on July 27.

Expectations are high after Cleveland went 11-5 and earned its first playoff win in 26 years.

Delpit received the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football for the national champion Tigers.

