Safety Delpit eager to make up for lost time with Browns

BEREA, Ohio — Rookie safety Grant Delpit experienced mixed emotions during the Cleveland Browns' breakthrough 2020 season.

The second-round pick from LSU was under contract, but didn't feel like he was part of the team after rupturing his right Achilles during training camp.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder plans to make up for lost time and be on the field when the Browns hold their first practice on July 27.

Expectations are high after Cleveland went 11-5 and earned its first playoff win in 26 years.

Delpit received the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football for the national champion Tigers.