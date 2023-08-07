Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Safety John Johnson returns to Los Angeles Rams after 2 seasons in Cleveland

John Johnson
Kyusung Gong/AP
Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
John Johnson
Posted at 12:33 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 12:33:22-04

IRVINE, Calif. — Veteran safety John Johnson is returning to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday after two seasons in Cleveland.

Johnson will officially rejoin the Rams’ roster after he passes a physical.

He was at training camp on Sunday at UC Irvine as an observer.

Johnson should provide much-needed experience and playmaking skill to the Rams’ defense, which is projected to be one of the NFL’s least-experienced groups.

Los Angeles has parted ways with six of its top seven tacklers from last season in various cost-cutting moves, including the free-agent departures of starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.