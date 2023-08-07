Safety John Johnson returns to Los Angeles Rams after 2 seasons in Cleveland

IRVINE, Calif. — Veteran safety John Johnson is returning to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday after two seasons in Cleveland.

Johnson will officially rejoin the Rams’ roster after he passes a physical.

He was at training camp on Sunday at UC Irvine as an observer.

Johnson should provide much-needed experience and playmaking skill to the Rams’ defense, which is projected to be one of the NFL’s least-experienced groups.

Los Angeles has parted ways with six of its top seven tacklers from last season in various cost-cutting moves, including the free-agent departures of starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott.

