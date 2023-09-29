'Scraping for criticisms': Browns dominant defense low on takeaways but not looking to force anything

BEREA, Ohio — "You guys are really scraping for criticisms," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said when asked about the Browns' low number of takeaways early in the season.

It's true that finding fault in the Browns' defense through the first three games will leave one grasping at straws. To date, they've been a force to be reckoned with.

The Browns have the best overall defense in the NFL through Week 3, ranked second in rush defense with just 156 yards allowed and first in passing defense with just 335 yards allowed. Third best in the NFL, Cleveland's third-down efficiency gets them off the field quickly, allowing conversations at an impressive rate of 36%.

While there's not much left to desire from the defense, there is an area of their game in which they're not quite satisfied with: takeaways.

"That's what I was just talking to 'em about yesterday. I was talking to Rod [Rodney McLeod], I was like, 'The only thing we don't have is turnovers.' It’s kind of weird to say," said linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

Walker was one of several defensive players who have come close to getting a takeaway—Walker nearly getting an interception against the Titans.

The Browns have just two takeaways through the first two games, a forced fumble and an interception, both occurring in the game against the Steelers. Being able to force the ball back into their possession is something the team, of course, is looking for more of.

"We got to go get some. We know that's a big emphasis, turnover margin, winning that, that's going to help us win a lot of games," said safety Grant Delpit.

But while the Browns are waiting for that part of the game to flourish, with the defense operating so profoundly, they are moving forward embodying the well-known phrase: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

The NFL's best overall defense plans to keep it that way by playing exactly the way that has found them this early success.

"A lot of teams pride themselves on getting turnovers, and we just pride ourselves on the effort, the swag and badassery, and then it's like we're making plays, but the ball just isn't coming out. But I always said, man, if they're not scoring, I'm excited," Walker said.

Walker conceded that takeaways would be nice, but the most important stat is winning—and the defense has done more than enough to make that happen each week.

"We could be giving up 28 points and having five turnovers, or we could be giving up three and having none. So as long as they don't score, I'm excited," Walker said, a valid point.

As for how the topic resonates with team leadership, the defensive coordinator feels similarly.

"We’re just going to let the defense work. We’re going to try to play physical, we’re going to try to play fast, and then we’ll see what happens after that. But we’re going to be around the football, and good things will happen when you’re around the football," Schwartz said.

That means not trying too hard to make the turnovers happen. No one wants to see the defense press too hard to pick the ball or force a fumble and end up jumping a play and allowing a score or better field position.

Instead, the Browns' defense plans to remain patient, play their way, and let the turnovers come as they may.

"We're doing something right, and we want to keep trending in that direction. We don't want to start taking risks and chances for no reason, and we're out of position now because we're trying to make a play, cause the interception or cause a fumble. When we are playing. Sound defense so far right now," Walker said. "Obviously, we want to get those turnovers, they're going to come. Obviously, they come in bunches when they do come, but right now, I'm just happy to be playing, and we're playing winning football right now defensively."