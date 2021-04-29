'Sky is the limit': Browns TE David Njoku, at NFL Draft in Cleveland, has high expectations for team this season

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was among the many excited people downtown attending the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland. And while fans are looking forward to seeing who the Browns select this weekend, the stakes are higher for Njoku.

Njoku, like the rest of us, has been thinking about the potential options in front of the Brown this weekend.

"Of course I do but at the end of the day it's not really up to the players so I'd rather not try to decipher what we should do and have the Browns picking someone that I would have never guessed and coming in open minded and seeing what we potentially got," Njoku said.

The tight end has put his faith in his team's front office.

"It says that they're very focused on having the right tools to get where we want to be, potentially the Super Bowl," Njoku said. "They've done a great job and it's up to us to follow suit."

With the additions to defense, from safety John Johnson and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to cornerback Troy Hill and linebacker Anthony Walker, and bringing back the starting offensive roster, Njoku knows the team is full of potential and is ready to turn that into action.

"The sky is the limit. We can really do this but it's going to take all of us and there will be rainy days, there will be sunny days—ups and downs. It's our job to finish the job."

