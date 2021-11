Stumbling Browns hope to solve problems during bye week

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have a week off to secure solutions to the deep list of problems holding them up from returning to the postseason.

Cleveland came up with a clunker of a performance Sunday night against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, losing 16-10.

The 6-6 Browns had ill-timed and foolish penalties and an ineffective offense, and failed to capitalize on four interceptions.

In a scheduling quirk, the Browns will have a rematch with the Ravens in Cleveland on Dec. 12 after the bye week.