'Swing and miss': Browns' owners say they are accountable for disastrous Deshaun Watson trade

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson's time in Cleveland has been troubled from the start, and the team's owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, say fans should hold them accountable, ESPN reported Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN Reporter Daniel Oyefusi, Jimmy Haslam said they "took a big swing and miss with Deshaun."

Watson's time in Cleveland was marred by allegations of sexual assault before his arrival, followed by multiple sidelining injuries and a disastrous season where the team went 3-14.

"We thought we had the quarterback. We didn't, and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole … (The trade) was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable," Jimmy Haslam said, according to ESPN.

On X, fans are reacting with their usual restraint.

"We took a big swing and miss' LOL thats putting it lightly," one user wrote. Another called the Watson trade "A miss for the ages." Others called bringing Watson to Cleveland the "WORST NFL deal EVER."

Haslam did get some credit for finally addressing Watson's issues, with an X user writing, "I can respect the honesty and owning up to hands down the worst trade and contract signing in sports history."

Earlier this month, the team restructured Watson's contract to create $35.8 million in cap space for the upcoming season. Watson was initially given a 5-year $230 million deal after the Browns traded for him in 2021.

He sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 7 of last season.

It's unclear what the future holds for Watson in Cleveland, as he still has two years left on his contract, but rabid Browns fans are clamoring for a new franchise quarterback.