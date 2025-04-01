The Browns are asking the state for $600 million. That's what lawmakers are proposing in the new budget.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State legislators have formally introduced an amendment to the next biennial budget to help the Cleveland Browns finance a new, enclosed stadium in Brook Park — and leave Downtown Cleveland when the team's lease on the lakefront expires in 2029.

The team is now a step closer to receiving $600 million in bonds in the new budget.

Since the team's announcement last year that the goal was to leave the lakefront and move to the suburbs, the clock has been ticking to get financing in order to break ground in early 2026. The new stadium will take several years to build, and the Browns hope to start playing there at the beginning of the 2029 NFL season.

Now, members of the Ohio House are paving the way for that project. The House's proposed budget bill, released Tuesday afternoon, would allow the state to issue $600 million in bonds to help pay for the stadium.

And House members scrapped an alternative proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine, who wants to increase taxes on sports-betting companies' profits to pay to build and renovate pro sports facilities and invest in youth sports across the state.

The amendment would change state law to allow lawmakers to make unprecedented financing commitments to certain pro-sports projects. But it has caveats. The language focuses on mixed-use sports and entertainment districts like the 176-acre project the Browns are planning in Brook Park.

Draft budget amendment is tailor-made for the Browns, shuts out the Bengals

The Browns are seeking $1.2 billion in taxpayer money to help pay for the new stadium, which could cost $2.4 billion to construct. Half of the public money would come from the state. The team has asked Cuyahoga County to issue $600 million in bonds as well — a request that Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne says is too risky for taxpayers and would put the county's credit rating at risk.

The Browns say the state money is make-or-break for the project.

"We will know on the state funding by June 30th, OK?" owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters on Monday during NFL league meetings in Florida, according to an audio recording shared with News 5 by ESPN.

"So this is not gonna be a drawn-out ... deal. It's either gonna happen and happen quickly, or we'll go to plan B," he added.

Plan B is renovating the existing Downtown stadium, which the City of Cleveland owns. Browns executives have continued to talk to Cleveland about a renovation, even though the team clearly prefers the Brook Park plan.

The suburban project — much more than a domed stadium — includes developing 176 acres of land across from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and will include new restaurants, apartments, entertainment venues, hotels, parking, and more.

Despite Ronayne and some financing experts calling the endeavor risky, the Haslam Sports Group claims the project will more than pay for itself in time, bringing an influx of cash into Northeast Ohio. The idea is that public-sector entities, including the state, will make debt service payments on the bonds using tax revenues from the entire mixed-use district.

In interviews with News 5, finance experts have also questioned the team's math, saying there's been far too little information released with so much public money at stake. Democratic Ohio House members have asked for more public hearings and an independent analysis to prove that everything could actually work in Brook Park.

DeWine has also voiced his opinion that giving the Browns money for the project through an amendment would open up a can of worms for other sports teams to ask for funding — something Ohio's coffers couldn't afford.

