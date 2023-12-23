The Browns have a chance to clinch the playoffs against the Texans. Here's how they can do it.

BEREA, Ohio — It's been three years since the Browns broke their 18-year playoff drought and clinched their spot in the postseason. At 9-5 on the season, Cleveland has a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs again this year—starting on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

First things first, in order to earn their spot in the playoffs this week, the Browns need to beat the Texans. From there, it's about other teams around the AFC getting outcomes favorable to Cleveland. There are eight total scenarios.

Here are all the ways the Browns could clinch a playoff berth:



CLE win + CIN loss + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + IND loss or tie OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + DEN loss or tie OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + KC win + IND win + JAX loss OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + IND loss OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + JAX loss OR CLE win + CIN-PIT tie + BUF loss + IND win + JAX loss

The Browns need to take care of business on their own, but then Browns fans will no doubt be watching games around the AFC to see if things play out in a way that secures a Cleveland playoff berth.

The Browns understand what's at stake, and for players like defensive Myles Garrett, who got his taste of the playoffs back in 2020, they're hungry to make it to the postseason.

"I got a taste of the playoffs. I want a whole lot more. A couple plays away from beating that team in Kansas City and I feel like I came up short. We all came up short essentially, but I know there were some plays I left on a board and I want to show that I'm more of a player than I was at that point in my game and look forward to the opportunity. But to get there, we got to continue to win. And that starts Sunday," Garrett said.