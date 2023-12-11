The Browns have an 85% chance of making playoffs, according to the data-crunching nerds at the New York Times

After 14 weeks of games (not including Monday night's game between the Titans and Dolphins,) the Cleveland Browns have an 85% chance of making the playoffs, according to the data team at the New York Times.

The Browns have solidified themselves as the top wild card team after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, thanks to a solid performance from Joe Flacco and a rejuvenated defense.

Browns defense gets back to explosive ways in game against Jaguars

Cleveland is the only team in the AFC at the time with an 8-5 record.

According to the New York Times, Cleveland has a 12% chance of winning the AFC North, a 2% chance of getting a first-round bye and a 1% chance of making the Super Bowl.

It's been a wild ride. The Browns suffered multiple injuries this season, including star running back Nick Chubb and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, with fans thinking the team's chances of playoffs might fade without them. But no. The Browns are the only team in the league this season to have four different quarterbacks start and win a game for them.

The last four games won't be easy. The Bears and Jets are suddenly playing well, and the Texans and Bengals have playoff hopes of their own.

Take a look at the remainder of the schedule:



Chicago Bears: 5-8

Houston Texans: 7-6

New York Jets: 5-8

Cincinnati Bengals: 7-6

The Ravens have a 99% chance of making the playoffs and are currently winning the AFC North with a 10-3 record. The Bengals and Steelers have a 25 percent chance of making the playoffs.