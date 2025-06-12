Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Tonight at 8, Browns Countdown: Minicamp Special

browns-countdown-minicamp-special.png
News 5
browns-countdown-minicamp-special.png
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — There has been no shortage of Browns news this offseason, and with four quarterbacks battling for the starting job, it's been a minicamp like no other. Tonight at 8, News 5 airs its first-ever hour-long minicamp special.

Sideline radio analyst Jerod Cherry will join News 5 Sports Director Jon Doss in the studio to talk all things Browns.

As the team gears up to take the next six weeks off, the minicamp special will cover a few of the focuses for the Browns' upcoming season.

News 5 sports reporter Camryn Justice will be live from Berea to discuss the quarterback battle. The show will also take a look at what's going on in the Browns' running backs room, Myles Garrett's return and much more.

For those expecting to watch "9-1-1" at its regularly scheduled time, that show will air at 1:05 a.m. Other episodes of "9-1-1" are airing at 9 and 10 p.m.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.