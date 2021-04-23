Watch
Typo in betting line on Browns-Chiefs game costs BetMGM $10K

Jeff Roberson/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) run from Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 8:03 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 20:03:52-04

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — How's this for a can't-lose bet: wagering on two of the NFL's top quarterbacks to pass for a single yard in a game?

A typographical error in a betting line on a Cleveland Browns-Kansas City Chiefs game in January led to a $10,500 windfall for nine eagle-eyed bettors.

The error was revealed this month by the New Jersey regulators, who fined BetMGM.com $500.

It involved the Jan. 17 game, and was supposed to be on whether Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes would each pass for 300 yards.

But someone dropped the “3” and the bet was offered as whether the pair would exceed “00” yards.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
