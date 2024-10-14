Browns CB Denzel Ward's foundation bringing 100+ AEDs to Cleveland community

CLEVELAND — Browns Cornerback Denzel Ward has been working with his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation to provide AEDs to Northeast Ohio schools and organizations for several years. Now, a $150,000 commitment from the foundation will bring more than 100 of the devices to the Cleveland area.

AEDs are devices that can be used to fight sudden cardiac arrest.

Ward has been a proponent of the devices and, through his foundation, has donated them over the years to schools and other places that lacked them.

Denzel Ward's foundation to provide AEDs, training to local schools

Earlier this year, Ward went to Columbus to talk to lawmakers about the importance of having the life-saving devices available for anyone who needs one.

Ward's father died in 2016 after he went into cardiac arrest at a spin class and was rushed to the hospital. That tragic loss inspired the player to start his foundation to help provide AEDs where needed.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 47 into law this year, which requires all public and non-public charter schools and city-owned rec centers to have the devices.