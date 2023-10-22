WATCH: Browns DE Myles Garrett dominates on special teams, blocks Colts' FG attempt

INDIANAPOLIS — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is known for his ability to disrupt offenses. He's shown that in the first half of the Browns game, notching a forced fumble against the Colts. But he also showed he's a force anywhere you put him.

In the second quarter, the Colts had been stalled out by the Browns defense and on 4th-and-19 on Cleveland's 42-yard line, Indianapolis decided to attempt a 60-yard field goal with their kicker Matt Gay.

As Gay took the kick, Garrett, who was on field goal coverage, leaped over the center, stretched out his arms and blocked the kick.

Watch the play here:

HE HOPPED RIGHT OVER HIM 🤯#CLEvsIND on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Bz3YZgkdiH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2023

Garrett walked off the field, hand to his ear as if to answer the call for incoming Defensive Player of the Year conversations.