Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

WATCH: Browns DE Myles Garrett dominates on special teams, blocks Colts' FG attempt

Myles Garrett
Michael Conroy/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Myles Garrett
Posted at 2:27 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 14:27:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is known for his ability to disrupt offenses. He's shown that in the first half of the Browns game, notching a forced fumble against the Colts. But he also showed he's a force anywhere you put him.

In the second quarter, the Colts had been stalled out by the Browns defense and on 4th-and-19 on Cleveland's 42-yard line, Indianapolis decided to attempt a 60-yard field goal with their kicker Matt Gay.

As Gay took the kick, Garrett, who was on field goal coverage, leaped over the center, stretched out his arms and blocked the kick.

Watch the play here:

Garrett walked off the field, hand to his ear as if to answer the call for incoming Defensive Player of the Year conversations.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.