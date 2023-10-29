WATCH: Browns DT Maurice Hurst gets huge interception against Seahawks

SEATTLE — The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Seahawks in Seattle, and while there have been some big plays, one stands out above the others—an interception from the big guy, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr.

The Browns and Seahawks were tied up 17-17 midway through the third quarter when Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith took the snap from shotgun on 3rd-and-6. As Smith threw to tight end Noah Fant, Hurst leaped and got his hand on the ball, tipping it up into the air.

If that wasn't impressive enough, Hurst tracked the ball in the air as it fell and made a one-handed catch for a massive interception.

The Browns would turn that pick into three points with a 27-yard field goal on their next possession courtesy of Dustin Hopkins, giving the Browns a 20-17 lead.

Watch Hurst's impressive play here:

