WATCH: Browns RB Jerome Ford breaks loose for for massive 69-yard TD run

Michael Conroy/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Oct 22, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Cleveland Browns kicked things off against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon and got off to a quick and hot start thanks to the talents of running back Jerome Ford and his blockers.

The Browns received the ball first, and after an incomplete pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson—who is making his return from a 4-week hiatus as he worked through a shoulder injury—turned to the run game.

Watson handed Ford the ball on second down, and the running back gained eight yards, needing just two for a first down.

On third-and-two, Ford was handed the ball again but gave the Browns more than a couple of yards, breaking through some nice blocking schemes from the rest of the offense and rushing it 69 yards to the house to give the Browns an early 7-0 lead over the Colts.

Watch the play below:

Unfortunately for the Browns, the Colts answered right back on the following drive, scoring on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to Josh Downs, an easy score after Browns defensive end Myles Garrett jumped offsides, and the rest of the defense seemed to stutter for a moment.

