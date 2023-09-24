WATCH: Browns RB Kareem Hunt arrives to game against Titans wearing Nick Chubb gear

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have said all week that this game, and this season, are dedicated to running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. On Sunday, ahead of the game against the Titans, Chubb's right-hand man made that clear.

Running back Kareem Hunt, who returned to the Browns following Chubb's injury, walked into Cleveland Browns Stadium Sunday morning wearing his Chubb shirt.

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt wearing his Nick Chubb gear to the game today. pic.twitter.com/M2I6B4OtGg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 24, 2023

Hunt and Chubb developed a close bond during Hunt's first stint in Cleveland. The duo gave the Browns one of the most impressive backfields, with Chubb the stout force and Hunt the agile pass-catcher. They also were close friends off the field.

After exploring free agency, Hunt found his way back to Cleveland, where he will now play for his friend and teammates as he prepares for surgery and rehab with sights set on a return to football next year.

RELATED: Sources: Browns RB Nick Chubb only believed to have torn MCL, other ligaments appear intact