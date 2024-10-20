WATCH: Browns RB Nick Chubb scores touchdown in first game back from knee injury

CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb is back.

After more than a year of surgeries and rehab, the Browns running back made his return to game action Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As Chubb was announced on the field just before kickoff, the crowd went wild.

That energy remained high through the first half of Sunday's game, with the crowd chanting for Chubb to get the ball.

"Chubb! Chubb! Chubb!" was especially loud as Cleveland found themselves on the goal line with just over a minute to go in the half.

The Browns followed the chants, handing Chubb the ball. He punched it in, but the score was nullified by a Browns penalty.

Chubb took another carry for five yards, putting them back on the goal line for fourth down. An incomplete pass and a no-gain run from Chubb brought up fourth down and one to go.

The Browns didn't shy away from their star back and, on 4th and 1, gave it to Chubb one more time.

This time, the touchdown counted.

NICHOLAS JAMAAL CHUBB#CINvsCLE on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/VB0posVj2H — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2024

Chubb found the end zone in his return to game action. The crowd made sure Chubb knew their appreciation for him with a rain of cheers and screams.

One game back and Chubb is already back to doing what he does best.

Batman has returned.