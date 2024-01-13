WATCH: Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson join teammates in Houston for Browns playoff game

HOUSTON — Although Browns running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson are among the many Browns players not able to be on the field for Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans, that didn't stop them from traveling with the team to support their own.

Chubb and Watson both traveled to Houston and were with the team pregame on the field as they prepare to take on the Texans in the AFC Wild Card showdown.

Chubb, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and Watson, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery back in November, are still a big part of the team.

Ahead of the playoff-clinching Thursday Night Football game against the Jets, Chubb even served as the Dawg Pound Captain, smashing a guitar pre-game to hype up the crowd and his teammates.

The two being in Houston is a boost of morale for the team as they aim to win and advance in the postseason.

Nick Chubb in the house for today's playoff game against the Texans. #Browns pic.twitter.com/Iw3N6hKDz3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 13, 2024