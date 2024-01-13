Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

WATCH: Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson join teammates in Houston for Browns playoff game

Nick Chubb
David Deger
Nick Chubb
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 15:47:26-05

HOUSTON — Although Browns running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson are among the many Browns players not able to be on the field for Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans, that didn't stop them from traveling with the team to support their own.

Chubb and Watson both traveled to Houston and were with the team pregame on the field as they prepare to take on the Texans in the AFC Wild Card showdown.

Chubb, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and Watson, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery back in November, are still a big part of the team.

Ahead of the playoff-clinching Thursday Night Football game against the Jets, Chubb even served as the Dawg Pound Captain, smashing a guitar pre-game to hype up the crowd and his teammates.

The two being in Houston is a boost of morale for the team as they aim to win and advance in the postseason.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through