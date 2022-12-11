WATCH: tight end David Njoku scores first rushing touchdown of the game vs Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns finally earned their first touchdown of the day with a score from tight end David Njoku late in the third quarter.

First and ten on the 13-yard line, quarterback Deshaun Watson fakes the handoff and rolls to his right making a pass into the flat. Njoku rushed the ball and extended his arm to break the plane and earn the points.

The score put the Browns only down by one touchdown heading into the fourth quarter.