Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

WATCH: tight end David Njoku scores first rushing touchdown of the game vs Bengals

Browns Bengals Football
Aaron Doster | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson (4) talks with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Browns Bengals Football
Posted at 3:41 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 15:41:09-05

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns finally earned their first touchdown of the day with a score from tight end David Njoku late in the third quarter.

First and ten on the 13-yard line, quarterback Deshaun Watson fakes the handoff and rolls to his right making a pass into the flat. Njoku rushed the ball and extended his arm to break the plane and earn the points.

The score put the Browns only down by one touchdown heading into the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.