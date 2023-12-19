'We don't get cold, we get angry,' Browns fan featured on NFL Network's Good Morning Football

If you've never watched Kyle Brandt's "Angry Runs" segment on Good Morning Football, you need to do yourself a favor and tune in.

During Sunday's Browns game, 18-year-old Cameron Yager from Warren went to the stadium with a plan, write "ANGRY RUNS" on his chest and get David Njoku to notice him.

"I just thought it was an awesome idea. Nothing to lose might as well go for it," Yager said.

After getting to the stadium, Yager went to the pro shop, bought a Joe Flacco jersey and headed down near the field in anticipation of hopefully seeing Njoku.

"As soon as I saw him, I took my shirt off and started screaming for him," Yager said.

Njoku noticed and immediately had to introduce himself to Yager.

"Then he came over and it was the coolest experience in my life. This whole thing has been a wild ride and it's just been awesome," Yager said.

the people love the Chief 💪



he said, "send this to @KyleBrandt!" with the homemade angry runs tat 😂 pic.twitter.com/LT5ZUwZTeL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2023

The Browns tweeted (Xed? What do you even do on the platform anymore) about Yager's "homemade tattoo" in hopes of getting Brandt to notice.

Not only did Brandt notice, but so did the NFL.

We've found the world's greatest Angry Runs fan.



"Send this to @KyleBrandt!" pic.twitter.com/2pMBKjdS5P — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2023

During Tuesday's segment, Brandt said they searched everywhere for Yager and found him and brought him onto the show.

Get HYPE, Cam!! 💢😡



This is what the #DawgPound is all about! 😂 https://t.co/sXaoLSEL3W — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 19, 2023

"We were just getting angry. Angry for Angry Runs," Yager said.

Njoku is the only Browns player who has won the coveted Angry Runs shirt and scepter in week 10 of the season.

