'We love it': Browns rookies Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders embracing QB competition

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns kicked off their offseason workout program with rookie minicamp, letting their young new talent get in their first reps in orange and brown. For two of the rookies—quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders—this camp is something they're enjoying already.

Gabriel and Sanders are two players in the four-man quarterback competition set to draw eyes this summer. With veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett awaiting OTAs and mandatory minicamp to dive into the competition, the two newbies are soaking in this moment now.

For Gabriel, who was drafted with the Browns' No. 94 overall pick, said that he wasn't rattled when the Browns traded up and took Sanders two rounds later. In fact, he said he was thrilled about it.

"I love it. I love it because of who it is. I think just for us both, you can learn from one another. But also it's not just us two in the room. At least for right now it is. But going into the year, Kenny, Joe, and even Deshaun, just a bunch of guys who played a bunch of ball that we can all learn from one another," Gabriel said.

Day 2 of #Browns rookie minicamp for QB Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders said his early interactions with Gabriel have been good. He's also enjoying sharing the room with the fellow quarterback.

"He's a real cool guy overall. You could tell, he always has a great mood, he's always in a good mood—I've only been around him two days though," Sanders laughed. "But he always has a great mood. But overall I can tell he is a pretty good person."

A good relationship will bode well for the two as they split up reps during their introduction to NFL work.

Gabriel said he understands the reality of the situation, and regardless of a starting role, he's preparing the same way he always has.

"I only know one way to prepare. I only know one way to work and that is as the starter. I've played a bunch of ball and have a lot of experience, so I'm going to use that to my advantage," Gabriel said. "How I approach it, I'm trying to beat yesterday. Myself yesterday. Just any chance I can be 1% better than that. That's how I look at it. And naturally, you play the quarterback position, only one guy can play. So there's naturally going to have competition at all levels and that's why we're in this game. We love it. And if you're a competitor, you love it and you run towards it.”

Sanders has the inevitable but added pressure of being a projected first or second-round pick who fell to the fifth round. That pressure is out of mind for the young quarterback, who is focused solely on the work in front of him at this moment.

"It's day by day. I just find something I want to perfect and just perfect it to the best of my abilities and that's all I really focus on. And just being there, just being a leader, being a great teammate, doing what I need to do whenever it is. So I'm just thankful for an opportunity. Things could have been a lot worse, but I'm here smiling in front of you all at this facility right now," Sanders said. "My job here isn't to prove people wrong. I prove myself right."

Day 2 of #Browns rookie minicamp for QB Shedeur Sanders:

The two split reps over the first two days of rookie minicamp. Both had solid moments and strong passes. Gabriel's seasoned arm was evident, and Sanders' accuracy was undeniable in various drills. The two also showed things to improve as they get deeper into the offseason workouts.

That will continue in the final rookie minicamp practice on Sunday. Then, the two will get a taste of increased competition when the veterans arrive. The Browns will host OTAs beginning May 27.

Other camp notes:

CAMP INT

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger impressed on Saturday, snagging one of Gabriel's passes for an interception during 7-on-7s.

“Yeah, did a great job. I mean, you talk about his intelligence and things happen so fast down there in the red zone. So, the ability to process quickly is really important and made a great play on the ball," said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

#Browns LB Carson Schwesinger picks off QB Dillon Gabriel at rookie minicamp.

TOO MANY WINGS

Browns defensive tackle and first-round draft pick Mason Graham got a taste of the intensity of NFL work on Saturday. While going through drills on a toasty afternoon in Berea, Graham got sick on the field.

Stefanski joked that Graham had too much to eat before practice.

“He did it was gross," he smirked. “I think he ate too much. I think the cooking in the kitchen was too good. So, a few less wings next time.”

Stefanski said that they're pushing the guys hard, but still trying to be smart about the approach as they transition the young talent into the NFL.

“You want to push them. We want it to be hard. And as you saw from Mason, it was hard. But we also, we’re trying to be smart too, and not put anybody in harm’s way, so to speak, because the numbers in line are not as big as they typically are. So you have to be really smart. And I think the position coaches are doing a really nice job and making sure that these guys -we’re getting our money’s worth in terms of what we’re working, but it’s also a teaching tempo the majority of the time we’re out there," Stefanski said.

#Browns DT Mason Graham got a little sick during camp today. Kevin Stefanski joked it was gross and said he "ate too much...a few less wings next time." 😂



Stefanski said they want camp to be hard, but still want to be smart about it. pic.twitter.com/BhcD64tnnj — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 10, 2025