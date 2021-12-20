With 22 on the COVID list, here's who's active for the Browns as they face the Raiders

CLEVELAND — With 22 players on the COVID-19 list still, the Cleveland Browns roster that takes the field Monday afternoon may look a little different than many fans are used to.

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum remain on the COVID-19 list, making Nick Mullens the starting quarterback with Kyle Lauletta there to back him up.

The situation on the offensive line was a little more uncertain. With Jedrick Wills and James Hudson III still on the COVID-19 list and Jack Conklin out for the season with a knee injury, how the Browns plug in guys at the tackle spots remains to be seen. In Monday's game against the Raiders, the Browns have Michael Dunn, Nick Harris, Blake Hance, Alex Taylor and Hjalte Froholdt available to them for those spots on the exterior part of the line.

Cleveland's secondary was also decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak. Although they cleared John Johnson III from the list before the game, safeties Ronnie Harrison and Grant Delpit remained on the list, as did cornerbacks Troy Hill and A.J. Green.

The Browns have Johnson, Richard LeCounte III, M.J. Stewart Jr., Jovante Moffatt and Tedric Thompson available at safety and Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Brian Allen and Herb Miller available at corner.

Linebacker was another position hit hard by COVID-19, with Mack Wilson, Tony Fields II and Jacob Phillips all remaining on the COVID-19 list. Anthony Walker was able to be cleared from the list in time for the game.

Cleveland now has Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki, Elijah Lee and Willie Harvey Jr. available to play Monday.

With defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the COVID-19 list, the Browns will start Takk McKinley with Myles Garrett Monday. McKinley was cleared from the list on Saturday.

Garrett, McKinley, Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson are all available.

On the interior defensive line, Malik McDowell remains on the COVID-19 list, but the Browns have Malik Jackson, Sheldon Day, Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai still available.

Here are the Browns inactive players for Monday's game:

CB Greg Newsome II

WR Lawrence Cager

DT Josiah Bronson

Newsome was ruled out on Saturday, still in concussion protocol after falling and hitting his head at practice before the Ravens game last Sunday.

Tight end Harrison Bryant, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz were all listed as questionable heading into Monday's game but are active. Bryant has been sidelined with an ankle sprain, Jackson is dealing with a knee injury and Schwartz had been in concussion protocol since the Week 10 Patriots game.

M.J. Stewart will serve as the game captain.

For the Raiders, tight end Darren Waller, linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Trayvon Mullen were all ruled out of the game on Saturday. Waller has a knee and back injury, Perryman has an ankle injury, and Mullen has a toe injury.

Former Browns defensive end Carl Nassib was listed as questionable heading into the game but is active.

Here are the Raiders inactives:

LB Denzel Perryman

LB Will Compton

G Jordan Simmons

T Jackson Barton

TE Darren Waller

DT Kendal Vickers

The rescheduled game kicks off at 5 p.m. inside FirstEnergy Stadium.

