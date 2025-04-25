With No. 5 overall pick, Browns select DL Mason Graham out of Michigan

BEREA, Ohio — It's been the biggest question all offseason: What were the Browns going to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? On Thursday night, an answer was given. The Browns traded that pick to the Jaguars in a haul that included the No. 5 overall pick, and with it, have selected defensive lineman Mason Graham out of Michigan with that new first-round pick.

The 6'3", 320-pound lineman is a two-time All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-American.

Last year with the Wolverines, Graham recorded 46 total tackles, 24 solo, 3.5 sacks and a pass defended.

Graham joins a Browns defensive interior that includes Shelby Harris, Mike Hall Jr., Jowon Briggs, Maliek Collins, and Ralph Holley.

The pick, perhaps a bit unexpected as the Browns were looking like favorites to select wide receiver and defensive back combo Travis Hunter, who the Jaguars took with that pick they traded for. Still, he'll bolster a line that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz describes as the "engine" of the defense.

Remaining Browns draft picks



Round 1- No. 5 overall (From Jacksonville): Mason Graham

Round 2- No. 33 overall

Round 2- No. 36 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 3- No. 67 overall

Round 3- No. 94 overall

Round 4- No. 126 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 5- No.166 overall

Round 6- No. 192 overall