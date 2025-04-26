With No. 67 overall pick, Browns add Canton native, Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr.

BEREA, Ohio — With their first pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns added a Northeast Ohio native and Mid-American Conference tight end to the roster, selecting Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green.

Fannin, the 6'4", 230-pound tight end, played three seasons with the Falcons. In that time, Fannin played in 36 games, recording 180 receptions for 2,396 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Last year, Fannin had a career-high 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was BGSU’s First-Ever Consensus All-American, breaking more than 20 school records, including:



Single-Game Receiving Yards by a Tight End

Single-Game All-Purpose Yards by a Tight End

Single-Game Receiving Touchdowns by a Tight End

Single-Season Receptions by a Tight End

Single-Season Receiving Yards by a Tight End

Single-Season Receiving Touchdowns by a Tight End

Career Receptions by a Tight End

Career Receiving Yards by a Tight End

Career Receiving Touchdowns by a Tight End

Career All-Purpose Receiving Yards by at Tight End

Career Rushing Yards by a Tight End

Career Rushing Touchdowns by a Tight End

Career Receiving Yards per Catch by a Tight End

Fannin set 10 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) records—including receiving yards (1,555), receptions (117), receiving yards per game (119.615)—and led the nation at the position in more than 100 categories.

The McKinley High School graduate was named the Stark County Player of the Year as a senior, playing safety and wide receiver at the school.

The Browns are slated to make one more selection on Friday night, holding the No. 94 pick in the third round. On Saturday, Cleveland holds three picks, one in each of the next three rounds.

Browns remaining draft picks:



Round 1- No. 5 overall (From Jacksonville): Mason Graham

Round 2- No. 33 overall:

Round 2- No. 36 overall (From Jacksonville):

Round 3- No. 67 overall:

Round 3- No. 94 overall:

Round 4- No. 126 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 5- No.166 overall

Round 6- No. 192 overall