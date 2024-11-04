With the bye week up next and the team 2-7, where do the Browns go from here?

CLEVELAND — After an energizing win against AFC North foes the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, it seemed like hope had been restored for the Cleveland Browns, who were hopeful to start turning their season around. Unfortunately, with a 27-10 loss the next week to the Los Angeles Chargers, that hope for a salvaged season shifted a little further from their reach.

So, where do the Browns go from here?

The Browns are 2-7 on the season entering their bye week—a time that's usually anticipated by players to unwind and relax, get healthy and get away. But entering the week fresh off Sunday's loss is going to make relaxing a tall task for the team.

So first things first, they'll head to their meetings in Berea on Monday, watch the film from the game and identify ways to clean up mistakes.

"It's going to be tough. We've got to sit out a whole week with a nasty taste in our mouth but we're going in tomorrow, we get a chance to watch that film and we've got to wash it away," said safety Juan Thornhill.

For some, relaxing isn't on the agenda.

"Shoot, we don't have time to rest. We can rest our bodies but mentally we've got to get ready for our next opponent," said wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Still, the bye week allows players to heal up any small or lingering ailments and get their bodies right—and their minds right. From spending time with family and friends to simply getting a breather from the game and the reality of their unfortunate 2-7 record, the Browns hope this week off serves as a reset.

"Going into the bye week and get some rest and get away for a little bit but just to come back refocused and try to help flip this season around and get a win," said cornerback Denzel Ward.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy shared similar sentiments.

"Relax the body but still focus on what we've got the following week after that. Got to stay prepared and just make sure I take care of the body and go back on and see what I need to improve on for these upcoming weeks," Jeudy said.

The Browns also enter the bye week right at the NFL trade deadline, which falls on Tuesday at 4 p.m. With the Browns' record and teams around the league interested in some of Cleveland's talent, the roster may look different when the Browns come out of the bye week.

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith is among those players who could be traded at the deadline. His teammates had nothing but praise for him after Sunday's game, with speculation that he could be moved before Tuesday's deadline.

#Browns Za'Darius Smith left the locker room without talking to media, but many of his teammates—when asked about an expected trade involving Smith before the deadline—had nothing but praise for the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/sQpfb71EHP — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 3, 2024

However, looming trades are something the players try not to think too much about.

"It's definitely sad. You work hard with guys and you just never know where they're going to end or what happens just because the team's odds right now, but it's not my business so I can only just do my job," said tackle Dawand Jones.

That job, despite their record making playoffs look like wishful thinking, is still to win games.

Many on the Browns aren't ready to roll over just yet. There's still a sense of pride within the group. Losing games is embarrassing. They aren't happy with these outcomes. So, while the season may seem lost, there are plenty of players who don't feel that way and plan to push through the 2-7 record and early adversity coming out of the bye.

"It's a pride thing. Everybody's got to look in the mirror and ask yourself, 'What do you want this season to be?' If you want to just continue to lose, then that's you. But a lot of us, I know a lot of guys on this team and my teammates are very strong-minded, and they'll go in and try to make this a season. So our goal is just to go 1-0, take a deep breath and just try to beat the Saints," said cornerback Greg Newsome II.