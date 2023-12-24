WR Amari Cooper joins Browns history books on first play of game against Texans

HOUSTON — Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper entered Sunday's game against the Houston Texans just 15 yards away from recording 1,000 receiving yards this season and making franchise history in doing so. It only took one play for that to happen.

After a 36-yard opening kick return by Pierre Strong Jr., the Browns offense took the field for the opening drive. On The first play, quarterback Joe Flacco hit Cooper deep in the middle with a perfectly placed ball, a 52-yard bomb downfield.

Those 53-yards saw Cooper surpass 1,000 receiving yards on the season—marking his seventh career 1,000-yard season. But it also marked a moment in Browns' history.

Cooper became the first Brown to ever notch 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons after recording 1,160 receiving yards in 2022.

Only one other player in Browns' history ever even tallied two 1,000-yard seasons with the team in general—tight end Ozzie Newsome.

Cooper's history-making moment set the Browns up on Houston's 6-yard line, and two plays later, Cleveland took an early 7-0 lead over the Texans with a Jerome Ford rushing touchdown.