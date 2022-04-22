Watch
WWE star The Miz will represent the Browns at the NFL Draft

Posted at 9:06 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 21:06:50-04

CLEVELAND — Parma native and WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will be representing the Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas next week.

“I am thrilled to head to Las Vegas to represent my hometown Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft. As someone who grew up a huge Browns fan, the opportunity to play a small part in the future of the franchise is a dream come true. This is going to be AWESOME,” said The Miz.

The Miz will be announcing draft picks and is teaming up with fellow WWE star Titus O'Neil.

“Our team has always enjoyed working with The Miz, and we are excited for him to have this opportunity to be part of the draft and celebrate the weekend with Browns fans in Las Vegas, Northeast Ohio and across the globe. He has an incredible energy that matches his passion for the Browns, and we know that he will represent our team, our fans and our shared hometown of Cleveland well,” said Brent Rossi, Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media.

The NFL Draft takes place from April 28-30.

You can watch the draft on News 5.

