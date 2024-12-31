‘You see them as humans’: ‘Hard Knocks’ continues covering AFC North

For the first time ever, HBO’s sports documentary franchise "Hard Knocks" is featuring an entire division. And they chose the AFC North.

“The AFC North was the first and only choice. We wanted to be in the AFC North. It’s a division with such a distinct identity and brand,” said Vice President and Head of Content at NFL Films Keith Cossrow.

“This is the closest proximity any division is, and I think that makes it really unique,” said Hard Knocks director Kaley Campen.

The show presents behind-the-scenes coverage of the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

“When you watch a show like this, you’re much less inclined afterward to call the local sports radio show and scream for this coach’s head or that defensive lineman’s head. You see them as humans who are waking up in the morning and coming to work just like the rest of us,” said Cossrow.

The all-access coverage runs through the final six weeks of the 2024-25 regular season and through the playoffs.